The third in a series of “bomb cyclones” running well off the shore along the West Coast could bring a huge windstorm to Western Washington.

Or not.

At one end is the possibility that Western Washington will see a fairly typical fall windstorm with gusts of up to 25 to 35 miles per hour in the Seattle region, 40 to 50 along the coast and 35 to 45 north of Everett, said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

At the other end, the region could see gusts of up to 65 to 70 miles per hour along the coast, 50 to 65 north of Everett and 45 to 50 mph in the interior, including in Seattle.

“That’s the least likely scenario with only a one in ten chance of occurring,” said Cook, “but you can’t rule it out.”

Who doesn't love a parade? Parade of frontal systems, that is. System #1 is now exiting the area. System #2 is just offshore…a fairly weak one that'll still make your Saturday damp. And #3, strongest of the bunch, is still in early stages of development south of the Aleutians. pic.twitter.com/ckgbydBg2l — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 22, 2021

More likely, the storm — which has not even formed yet — will bring winds with maximum gusts of up to 55 to 65 miles per hour to the coast, 45 to 60 north of Everett and 35 to 45 in the interior, he said. Easterly winds, which blow in through the gaps in the Cascades, could create pockets of higher winds along the I-5 corridor, he said.

“They’re good winds but they’re not uncommon,” he said. “That’s not to say it’s not going to be a significant storm, but definitely we’re not expecting it to be unprecedeted.”

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the coast of Washington, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and parts of the interior north of Everett, including Port Townsend, western Skagit and Whatcom counties, Whidbey Island and the San Juans for Sunday.

A high wind watch is now in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning for the north & central Washington coast as well as much of the North Interior including San Juans, Admiralty Inlet, and Western Whatcom/Skagit counties. Southeast wind 40 mph gusts to 60 mph possible. #wawx pic.twitter.com/dUrmJ6HZ4G — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 22, 2021

A bomb cyclone, which is also known as a mid-latitude cyclone, occurs when the hurricane-like cyclone’s central atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars in a 24-hour period, according to Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, an agricultural meteorologist for Washington State University.

That means it “seems to explode out of nowhere,” he said.

What's behind the active weather ahead for us? A very strong jet stream over the Pacific. The jet is a fast flowing ribbon of air 30,000+ feet above the Earth's surface. The jet stream is a driving force behind rapidly developing storm systems. pic.twitter.com/pfG0zJ1YBF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 21, 2021

Though the impact the coming storm will have on Western Washington is uncertain, the central atmospheric pressure “will get down to below 950 millibars and could be one of the strongest low pressure system we’ve ever observed in our region,” said Mike McFarland, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

For comparison, the central atmospheric pressure of Hurricane Larry, which brought sustained winds of 80 miles per hour to Newfoundland when it struck the East Coast of Canada in September, was an estimated 955 millibars.

One thing’s almost certain, said McFarland. “Sunday and Monday will be blustery and windy days from San Francisco to Juneau.” People can expect wind and rain and possible power outages.

And if you’ve been thinking about forcing yourself outside to stroll through the rain, consider skipping it and staying inside, he said.

“The main thing is stay away from the trees,” he said. “I know it’s hard because we’ve got so many trees, but do yourself a favor and don’t get hit by branch.”