Residents on the northern end of the Puget Sound region woke up to as much as 9 inches of snow Monday morning — along with school closures and power outages.

More snow is expected to fall Monday and Wednesday nights. But this is not going to be like last February, when the snow piled up for 10 days. Last year, a strong blocking ridge of air, parked off our coast and stretching up to Alaska, prevented warmer air off the Pacific Ocean from reaching land, said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“That pattern was locked in for a long time,” he said. “There is very big reservoir of cold air over Canada right now, but we do not have the huge amplitude ridge that we had last year.”

The storm caused scattered power outages throughout the region and appears to have left all of Bainbridge Island in the dark. According to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map, more than 10,000 Bainbridge Island residents lost power around 3 a.m. Crews are working to restore power, but the utility company has not listed an expected restoration time.

Many schools in Seattle, north of Seattle and in the eastern suburbs were closed for the day or scheduled to start two hours late, according to FlashAlert, which tracks most schools and districts in the region.

South King County and Pierce County didn’t get much snow, and most schools there are open as usual.

The amount of accumulation across the region varies widely. Duvall had about 9 inches of snow early Monday morning — the most reported — but very little snow was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and about 2 inches was recorded at the weather service station near the University of Washington.

The area between Poulsbo and Suquamish, which was in the convergence zone Sunday night, had 8 to 8.5 inches of snow. The stretch of the Eastside between Redmond and Woodinville got about 5.5 inches. Everett got about 5 inches of snow, Lynnwood got 4 to 6, and Mountlake Terrace had 1 to 3, according to the weather service.

Black ice could be a problem for morning commuters in some areas, but because daytime highs won’t be “super cold” on Monday, snow on most roads should melt by afternoon and “we will be in pretty good shape” for the afternoon commute, McFarland said.

Some scattered snow showers are predicted for Monday night, but the weather service isn’t expecting a lot of accumulation, McFarland said. A hard freeze overnight, however, means the chance for black ice and slick roads will remain for early Tuesday commuters, especially on the northern end of the Puget Sound region.

On Wednesday night, another front will move ashore, said McFarland.

“People will wake up Thursday morning to some snow, but it will warm up,” he said. “To really bring the cold air south and have a repeat of last year, we would have to build a stronger ridge that extends into Canada.”

