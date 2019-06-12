Heat records were broken for the second day in a row Wednesday in some Western Washington locales, including in the Seattle area.

The temperature hit 90 degrees by 2:30 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The previous record there for June 12 was 85 degrees, set in 1999, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

This is the first day this year Sea-Tac has reached 90 degrees.

The temperature has continued to rise in the afternoon, reaching 92 degrees by 4 p.m. By the end of the day, more records are expected to have toppled.

On Tuesday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 87, three degrees higher than the record for the date set in 1989. Olympia notched 87, one degree higher than its 1989 record. And Quillayute, Clallam County, soared to 91 degrees, shattering its previous record of 77, set in 1999.

Seattle tied its previous heat record Tuesday with the National Weather Service station recording 80 degrees, last seen on that date in 1989.

“It’s tricky to forecast temperatures when we have the extremes of heat or cold in Western Washington,” weather service meteorologist Kirby Cook said Wednesday morning.

The next few days will be warm across W WA. Highs today will be in the upper 70s-lower 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day with temps climbing in the upper 80s to lower 90s in some spots across the interior. Stay cool & make sure to stay hydrated! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/5GAJkHiPdL — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 11, 2019

The heat is courtesy of an upper-level ridge parked over our region, as well as a flow of wind that brings warm air to the coast from the interior of the state. Although that warmer air from Eastern Washington flows up and over the Cascade Mountains, it does not cool off on its way back down the mountains, Cook said.

“It’s counterintuitive, but air expands as it goes from higher pressure to lower pressure, and it cools. When it comes down (from mountain elevation), it compresses and gets warmer,” said Cook.

Relatively cooler marine air should be flowing into the Puget Sound region again toward the end of the week. The relief may not be immediate and sharp, but “we will have a more fully developed onshore push that will bring Friday down to the low to mid-70s,” Cook said.

Friday through the weekend is expected to remain dry and in the mid-70s.

The weather service has been tweeting warnings to drink plenty of water; avoid heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses; remember not to leave children or pets in hot cars; and to prevent wildfires, which are more likely now that we are in our dry season.

“We haven’t even hit the summer solstice yet, and our warmest month climatologically is July,” Cook said, “so we potentially have a lot of warm days ahead.”