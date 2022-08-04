Is summer over? Was that it?

No. In fact, we’ve got a mini heat wave on the way.

Unlike last week’s, however, this one shouldn’t last too long, according to meteorologist Dev McMillian of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The couple of cooler days we’ve had — with overnight lows in the 50s and more than a few early risers forced to reach for their fleeces and wool socks — had some wondering whether our warm weather was over for the year.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with a predicted high of 68 degrees in Seattle. The warm-up starts Friday, with an expected high of 74 degrees, and continues Saturday with a high near 80.

On Sunday and Monday, temperatures in Seattle will climb into the upper 80s or low 90s, McMillian said.

Unlike last week’s more intense heat wave, when overnight lows remained in the mid- to high 60s, the nighttime temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the lower 60s, according to the weather service.

We should see a cool-down fairly quickly after that, when a weather system blows in, bringing morning clouds and temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday and upper 70s on Wednesday, McMillian said.

Because NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a hotter-than-normal summer in the Pacific Northwest, Jacob DeFlitch, another weather service meteorologist, said he wouldn’t rule out more high heat, at least through the middle of August.