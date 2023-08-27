Bid goodbye to those extra-long summer days; Saturday night marked the final post-8 p.m. sunset of 2023.

The Seattle area woke up Sunday morning to another hazy horizon, and we’ll have to wait just a little longer for rain.

“We’ll continue to see some smoke and haze throughout much of the day,” said Dev McMillian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

With temperatures in the Seattle metro area forecasted in the mid-to-high 80s, a heat advisory remains in place until 8 p.m. Sunday night.

And contrary to forecasts from earlier this weekend that we’d see rain by Sunday night, things have shifted a bit, and it’ll likely be a dry Sunday after all.

“It looks like tomorrow we’ll start to see shower activity increase,” McMillian said. “It will be scattered in nature but more widespread as we go into Tuesday, with thunderstorm potential both Monday and Tuesday.”

Between projected rain and wind in the next 24 hours, it’s likely that air quality will improve steadily throughout Monday.

“We’ll see west-to-east winds increase, and we’ll see much cleaner air off the Pacific in our neck of the woods,” McMillian said. “The smoke will blow east of the Cascades, and (in the Seattle area) we’ll begin to see haze and smoke clear out.”