The Seattle area is going to have a smoky and hot weekend.

The good news: It won’t linger for much longer. Rain and wind will help push the smoke out beginning Sunday night, said Kirby Cook, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Seattle.

On Monday, the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with asthma, as well as children, teens and those being active outdoors. By Sunday, the smoke will start to clear up, and air quality is projected to be in “good” standing by Tuesday.

A storm system moving into the region Sunday night will help clear the haze, Cook said. Showers are expected to last through Tuesday. Although rain helps, per Cook, there’s a chance of lightning, which is a potential risk to start fires.

Western Washington winds will also help push the smoke out to the eastern side of the Cascades, Cook said.

A heat advisory is in effect until Sunday at 8 p.m., too. Temperatures in areas far from the water are expected to hit around 85 to 95 degrees.