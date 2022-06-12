The Seattle area’s rain totals continue to inch up the record boards during a June that is well above normal.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has reached 2.31 inches during the first dozen days of June, though the National Weather Service said that’s still a ways away from the monthly record of 3.9 inches reached in 1946.

The National Weather Service is not currently forecasting any more big rains like Thursday’s record-breaking storm. However, lighter showers are expected here and there over the next week, beginning with the sprinkles that touched Seattle on Sunday.

Temperatures should stay mild as well, with Sunday’s high expected to top out around 61 degrees, with a slight chance of rain showers throughout the day. The chance of rain will increase Monday, which is forecasted to only reach a high of 60 and a low of 50, and continue into to Tuesday. It’s expected that the back half of the week will see the return of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists have been tracking a wet spring, with monitoring stations reporting far more precipitation than you’d expect for this period of June.

At the Olympia airport, monthly totals have reached 2.71 inches, that a huge 2.06 inches above normal. Hoquiam is sitting 2.59 inches above normal, precipitation totals for the month have reached 3.48 inches. The Bellingham airport has seen 2.88 inches, a departure of 2.21 inches from normal.

And the weather forecasting office near the University of Washington has seen 2.32 inches, a 1.64 inch departure from normal.