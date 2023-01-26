Washingtonians seem to have Spidey senses when it comes to the weather.

Some can smell when a rainstorm is coming; some can take one look at the clouds in the sky and guess the forecast for the day — and many of us have noticed the days getting longer since winter solstice, silently indicating a coming change of seasons — and the gradual, promised end of the Big Dark.

For the first time this year, the sun will set after 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to Time and Date, marking the start of Seattle’s stretch of post-5-p.m. sunsets that lasts until November.

Mother Nature will take us on a ride of increasing daylight all the way until June 21, when we’ll have nearly 16 hours of daylight and a 9:10 p.m. sunset in Seattle (which is almost hard to believe in the thick of winter).

Today marks the final pre-5 pm sunset until November.



Hallelujah! — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) January 26, 2023

On Twitter, Seattleites rejoiced at the news, tweeting reactions to Seattle Weather Blog’s 5 p.m. sunset announcement including “We did it,” “Thank goodness for that! Is January ever going to end?!” and “Finally.”

For winter lovers everywhere, your favorite season is inching closer to an end, but don’t fret — we have 53 days left of winter.

If you can’t wait for longer days, mark your calendar for March 12, when we’ll all turn our clocks one hour forward. The sun will set at 7:10 p.m. March 12, according to Time and Date.

But while the first post-5 p.m. sunset is a sign of the Big Dark easing and winter inching toward an end, a wintry chill is on its way to the Puget Sound area.

Quiet conditions on Wednesday unceremoniously carried into Thursday, with cozy low clouds and morning fog repeating Mother Nature’s recent rhythm.

Possible mist will squeeze out of patchy fog on Thursday before a quick burst of lowland rain and mountain snow arrives in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A little rain later today into Friday morning and again Saturday. Slight chance of rain and snow or snow flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the area. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with gusty northeast winds. Temperatures warming in the middle of next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8c9zK2piyH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 26, 2023

Showers will linger into the first half of Friday, and some areas may see a brief dry spell through Friday afternoon — it will be short-lived though, as showers will fall across the Seattle area once again into Saturday, NWS said.

“These next few systems will also bring a little bit of snow to the Cascades, nothing impressive or anything. By the time we get to the end of Friday, maybe 4 to 8 inches,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Highs on Thursday and Friday in Seattle will be in the mid- to upper-40s, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

On Saturday, expect some chilly winter conditions thanks to a blast of cold air from our Canadian neighbors up north.

This cold air mass will lead to well-below average temperatures through at least next Thursday, with highs possibly staying in the 30s through most of the region, NWS said.

Gusty winds are forecast over western Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands as the air mass blows through the Fraser River Valley into Washington.

“We’re looking for the winds to pick up to about 40 mph Saturday afternoon, and then a little bit stronger Saturday night, gusting to 50 mph,” Felton said.

Winds will ease by Sunday night, Felton said, but not before single-digit wind chills blast through the Bellingham area Saturday.

The air mass will be cold enough through the Seattle area for any precipitation to fall in the form of snowflakes, but don’t get your hopes up (or start to worry) — there won’t be much moisture to work with.

The Seattle area likely won’t see snow, and any totals across the region will amount to less than an inch, according to NWS.

Sunday and Monday will mark the next sunny days in the forecast, according to NWS.

Highs in Seattle on Sunday will linger in the mid-30s, a good 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, Felton said.

Lows will tumble to the mid-20s by Monday.