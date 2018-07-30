Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s Monday, but winds should shift Tuesday, bringing cooler air and blowing out some of the haze from wildfires.

Monday is expected to be a hot, hazy day in Seattle, but Tuesday should bring a shift in wind that cools us down and clears the sky, meteorologists say.

Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the hazy skies in the region are mostly because of raging California wildfires.

The air quality in the Seattle area is currently moderate to good, but paired with temperatures expected to reach the 90s Monday, Michalski said people with respiratory conditions should take precautions.

Last hot day in the stretch today. Hang in there! Cooling trend begins tomorrow and we'll be back down towards normal for this time of year by Wednesday! #wawx pic.twitter.com/DROBi4hmS4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 30, 2018

Monitoring stations are finding normal or slightly above-normal levels of air pollutants, which is why some areas of Seattle are labeled as having moderate air quality.

Pollutants from wildfire smoke can find its way into the lungs, and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency recommends people sensitive to smoke, such as children, pregnant women and those with respiratory or heart conditions, take it easy on physical activity outside.

Seattle residents may remember apocalyptic skies taken over by smoke from wildfires in British Columbia last summer, but Michalski said that as of now, conditions aren’t forecast to be as extreme. In Central Washington, the Chelan Hills fire has burned 1,842 acres, but is mostly contained and isn’t contributing significant smoke to the Puget Sound region.

Seeing hazy skies this morning? Smoke from #CarrFire and other wildfires in California has drifted north. Most of the smoke remains aloft but take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution! #wawx pic.twitter.com/QzRCQE3hTl — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 30, 2018

The wind is expected to shift Tuesday and bring clearer air from the Pacific Ocean, Michalski said. Temperatures are expected to cool down and return to the 70s by Wednesday, which Michalski said is normal for this time of year.

“This is the last day of our warm spell,” Michalski said.

Sunday was the eighth day in a row that temperatures were above 85, National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg said.

There isn’t a heat advisory currently issued in Western Washington, but with high temperatures, some are taking precautions. Seattle Public Library branches without air conditioning may briefly close if temperatures get too hot.