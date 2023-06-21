Good morning, Seattle. It’s summer.

Can you feel it in the air? As the sun stretches over the Cascades on the first morning of the season, you may very well.

Warm and sunny conditions will accompany the first day of summer Wednesday, right in line with what is expected for the season — unlike spring, which seemed to skip over itself, eager to concede to its successor.

Speaking of last season, it’s worth a mention that the last few days of spring couldn’t quite escape June-uary’s grasp. Temperatures at the beginning of this week flirted with record lows, with Monday’s low of 46 F almost sinking to the 1960 mark of 44 for the date, according to the National Weather Service.

50 degrees & raining, one day before the summer solstice.



Classic Seattle. — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) June 20, 2023

Spring made its finale with plenty of clouds and moisture, perhaps a concession for the lack thereof throughout the season, as June-uary said a quick hello and sent us on our way.

The storm system responsible for recent cool and showery conditions will weaken and shift eastward Wednesday, leaving clearing skies in its wake on the longest day of the year — 15 hours, 59 minutes and 18 seconds of daylight in Seattle, to be exact.

Summer solstice arrives at 758 AM PDT.



For Seattle, that means we have over 15 hours and 59 minutes of daylight today. That's a gain of 7 hours and 34 minutes since winter solstice.



Watch below to see the northern hemisphere tilt toward the Sun over the past 6 months.#wawx pic.twitter.com/PgC2fjbYyo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 21, 2023

Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the low 70s in the Puget Sound interior, a boost of about 10 degrees compared to the last few days, the weather service said.

High temperatures along the coast on Wednesday will settle in the mid-60s.

We’ll keep warming up Thursday and Friday, “and it looks like it will be sunny and warmer each day,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

The warming trend will top out in the mid-70s Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s Friday as high temperatures rebound to slightly above average for this time of year across the Seattle area.

Happy solstice!