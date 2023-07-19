The slow crawl toward the depths of December darkness has begun.

Seattle’s final 9 p.m. sunset of the year sank behind the horizon Tuesday night, according to Time and Date.

Mother Nature will take us on a ride of decreasing daylight all the way until Dec. 21, when we’ll have a mere 8 hours and 30 minutes hours of daylight and a 4:20 p.m. sunset.

The sun won’t set after 9 p.m. again until (brace yourself) June.

Tonight marks Seattle’s final 9 pm sunset of the year. The sun won’t set in the 9 o’clock hour again until next June.



And so the slow crawl toward darkness begins! 🧛‍♂️ — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) July 19, 2023

A golden lining of sunshine remains, though. As Seattle Weather Blog pointed out on Twitter, the warmest days of the year are still ahead of us, “so, sun worshippers, despair not.”

On Twitter, Seattleites mourned the news, tweeting reactions to Seattle Weather Blog’s final 9 p.m. sunset announcement, including: “I don’t need this kind of negativity in my life,” “Already?!? That was fast,” “Thanks Debbie” and “Stop.”

Advertising

For summer lovers everywhere, your favorite season is inching closer to an end, but don’t fret — we have 44 days left of summer.

But while the last post-9 p.m. sunset is a sign of the next season lingering on the distant horizon, the heat isn’t going anywhere this week in the Puget Sound area.

High pressure that began to build in the atmosphere Tuesday is expected to increase temperatures above normal for Western Washington on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, the weather service said, with widespread 80s in the lowlands and a 50% to 70% chance of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees throughout the southwest Puget Sound interior.

There’s as much of a 90% chance of 90-degree temperatures in the Olympia and Shelton areas, according to the weather service.

Another warm day is in store with many locations reaching at least 80 degrees aside from those along the immediate coast. A few 90-degree readings are likely (80% probability) from Olympia to Chehalis.😎#WAwx pic.twitter.com/99JKPxoklM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 19, 2023

Overnight lows will then drop into the 50s before the high-pressure ridge shifts eastward on Thursday.

Advertising

The highest temperatures Thursday will rise to the mid- to upper 80s in the east lowlands of King and Pierce counties. The rest of the region will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with temperatures in the 60s along the coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The ridge will continue to shift Friday, resulting in high temperatures dropping another 5 degrees or so in the Seattle area, settling in around the 80-degree mark.