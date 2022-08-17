Remember that long spring? Now meet endless summer.

Western Washington is heading into a two-day stretch of hot weather. Temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are forecast to hit 88 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday.

That will be followed by a brief cooldown Friday and through the weekend when a weak weather system arrives, pulling in cooler marine air from the coast, according to meteorologist Mike McFarland with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temps will fall by Friday, but will remain above normal. In fact, it's looking like we'll be dealing with above normal temperatures for the foreseeable future. Here's the 8-14 day outlook showing high odds of above normal temperatures through late August. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QeHpzsoIXW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 16, 2022

Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to hit between 81 to 83 degrees all three days, he said.

Temperatures will then start to heat right back up when another ridge begins to build over the region, perhaps once again bringing near 90-degree temperatures, McFarland said.

“Maybe we’ll just do this again with another couple of 90-degree days next Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “It’s endless summer but we’ve been through this before now. We’ll survive.”