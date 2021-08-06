It wasn’t a drought-buster, but Seattle’s 51-day dry streak ended shortly before midnight on Thursday with .01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

While there had been drizzles in neighborhoods throughout the region prior to Thursday night, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s weather is officially recorded, last reported measurable rain on June 14.

Happy Friday! It's been a while since we have posted one of these…

We've got light rain across the region this AM. Below are the 6 hour rainfall totals across W WA. Most areas received a couple hundredths of an inch, but a few spots got a few tenths (👀at you Skagit Co.)! pic.twitter.com/aQKZ9aPCMz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 6, 2021

Light rain on and off is expected Friday morning throughout the Puget Sound region with more rain potentially on the way through the afternoon north of Seattle, said weather service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

After 51 days, the dry streak at Sea-Tac has ended! Shortly before midnight on Aug 5, Sea-Tac recorded 0.01 inches of rain. More light rain is possible tomorrow and again on Saturday. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 6, 2021

The weather, coming in from the Pacific Ocean, also pushed smoke in the upper atmosphere to the east, said Kovacik.

We’ll get a short break before another front moves in, bringing cooler air with a high of about 70 and the possibility of more light rain on Saturday, she said.

There could be some lingering showers on Sunday morning, but by afternoon we will start to dry out and warm up with highs in the 70s on Sunday, upper 70s on Monday and reaching into the 80s on Tuesday, Kovacik said.

“And Wednesday has the potential to creep up into the 90s,” she said.

Kovacik said it’s possible we could see smoke next week depending on the location and setup of the high pressure ridge that brings the warmer temperatures, but that’s by no means certain.

“We could get smoke, but we might not,” she said.