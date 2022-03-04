Folks around Western Washington love to talk about the weather, including regularly complaining about the rain and gloom. But secretly (or not so secretly), we seem to love our signature Northwest weather.

And that’s a good thing, obviously, because while we may not be the U.S.’ rainiest city in terms of inches, we sure do get a lot of overcast and gloomy days.

Sandi Carlton, a Jefferson County resident who was born in Oregon, doesn’t think about how much she loves Northwest weather until she’s been somewhere sunny for too long.

“Then I realize how much I miss it,” she said.

A new poll from Seattle-based PEMCO Insurance shows she’s far from alone.

According to the poll, 72% of residents in the Seattle and Portland metropolitan areas say the region’s signature rainfall bothers them little to none. Some 55% of residents say it mostly or exactly matches their weather preferences.

Paul O’Conner, the former executive director of World Business Chicago and a one-time Seattle reporter, once said Pacific Northwesterners have a special relationship with the weather. When it’s too dry or hot “people start getting nervous and their eyes start darting back and forth.”

A Seattle friend visited O’Connor in Chicago once decades ago and thought the heat would kill him. “We were doing something and he had to leave because he genuinely thought he was going to die,” O’Connor told The Seattle Times in 2001. “I took him home and laid him underneath the air conditioner. I didn’t spray him with a plant mister, but I should have.”

So why do we like to complain so much?

Seattle comedian Taylor Clark believes it’s part of our culture and how we bond and build community.

“For one thing, it changes 17 times a day and complaining about it connects us and gives us something to whine about,” he said. “For another, it makes the sunshiny days and all the aromas of summer that much sweeter.”

“You know you’re a true Northwesterner when you complain about the rain, but secretly love it,” said Derek Wing, PEMCO spokesperson.

Given residents’ preferences for overcast skies, the poll also asked residents to put their weather knowledge to the test.

The poll found that residents largely understand the Pacific Northwest’s distinct weather patterns. When respondents were asked about how many days of rain their city experiences annually, they hit the nail right on the head: Two-thirds of Seattleites and Portlanders (62%) said their city has between 100 and 200 days of rain annually. According to The Weather Channel, Seattle experiences an average of 152 rainy days per year. Portland sees an average of 156 days with some form of precipitation per year, according to website Best Places.

However, when it comes to cloudy days, residents underestimate how many days their city flaunts gray skies. In both cities, the most-cited number of cloudy days was between 150 and 199 days annually, meaning the day progressed with little to no sunshine. According to a report from move.org, Seattle sports an average of 201 cloudy days per year and Portland has about 222 days annually with little to no sunshine.

“It’s interesting to see that Northwest residents underestimate the number of overcast days we experience every year, but also say the weather here matches their climate preferences. Perhaps that’s why we notice a discrepancy between climate preferences and those that experience seasonal depression each year,” Wing said.

Wing said it’s encouraging to see that a significant number of the 420 Washington and 418 Oregon residents surveyed recognize the toll that dreary weather can take on mental health and well-being.

The poll found that despite their affinity for the weather, nearly two-thirds (59%) say they experience the effects of seasonal affective disorder during the winter months.

Regardless of whether Northwest residents shared their love or disdain for the rain, one stereotypical Northwest finding remains true: Most Northwesterners won’t be caught with an umbrella. According to the poll, only 9% say they always use an umbrella to keep themselves dry when it’s raining cats and dogs.

“In New York, people have a $200-a-year umbrella budget because they run through them so fast,” said Clark. “But here, it’s not an accessory to a single person I know.”