Wait. Is summer over?

No, this is just a little stretch of unseasonably chilly weather. And it could feel even cooler, coming as it does on the heels of August’s warmer-than-usual start, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. Next week should be warmer.

The average high temperature for the first 15 days of August was 83 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than usual, according to NWS. The average high since then has been about 72 degrees, 5.3 degrees below normal.

Average Seattle high temp…



August 1st thru 15th…83.6° ( 5.0° above normal )

August 16th thru 22nd…72.1° ( 5.3° below normal )



Cooler weather will be with us all week, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s and daytime highs in the low to mid-70s, according to NWS.

We’ll see some sun on Monday once the clouds clear, said meteorologist Samantha Borth, but it will remain cool, with highs in the upper 60s to 70s.

On Tuesday, the warmest day of the work week, the high temperature is forecast to hit around 70, with Wednesday just a few degrees cooler, Borth said, before things cool down a bit more on Thursday and Friday.

There’s a slight chance we could see rain on those two days as well, she said.

“Then, over the weekend, things start warming up again with Sunday getting close to 80” in some parts of Puget Sound, said Borth. In Seattle, the high Sunday is expected to be about 76, she said.