It won’t be a lot, but the first precipitation of the season is something to celebrate after the driest summer on record when Seattle saw only .5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

Expect scattered showers, not a dousing.

If you were looking at radar, according to meteorologist Carly Kovacik, it would appear the Puget Sound was in for some real rain. And along the coast, it’s coming down now, she said.

But that weather system will break up as it crosses the Olympics and by the time it reaches Puget Sound will be light and scattered showers, she said. Seattle is forecast to get about .10 inches.

🧐Could it be? An actual front? Well, it's not much, but it's going to cool us down and help clean the air a bit tomorrow and Thursday.



And here's a glossary on fronts if you're feeling rusty. 😂https://t.co/YYsg5fGG79



A cold front is the type of interest for tomorrow.#wawx pic.twitter.com/AWGxTAgCgP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 27, 2022

Even a light rain, along with the onshore flow of marine air, will do much to clear the smoke from the air and dampen fire danger, she said.

“It’s not going to end fire season,” she said. “It’s not a lot and the Cascades won’t get much, but it’s better than nothing.”