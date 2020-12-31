We’ll be off to a wet and windy start to 2021.

Thursday brings a little reprieve with a mostly dry day, but a “pretty active series of systems” are on their way, and starting Friday, things are going to get windy and wet through most of the New Year’s first week, according to Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Friday will bring widespread rain, and snow at higher mountain passes such as Stevens Pass, and Saturday will bring heavier rain and snow in the higher passes and southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up 40 to 50 mph, she said.

It’s not known where the wind will hit hardest, she said.

Storm season is getting cranking over the north Pacific. Check out this storm southwest of the Aleutians. @NWSOPC estimates that it is generating winds over 100 mph with seas as high as 53 feet. Yowza! pic.twitter.com/sCDWrfneyC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 31, 2020

Saturday’s storm will linger through Sunday and could bring more than 1.5 inches of rain to the southern regions in Puget Sound, Borth said.

And then, next week … well, there’s another rainstorm coming Monday, followed by one Tuesday and a third sometime toward the end of the week, she said.

Also, Borth said, “there’s general troughing over the area which could mean more wet and unsettled weather.”

So basically, we’re off to a wet start, but that’s really no surprise, is it? It is our rainy season after all.