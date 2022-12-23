Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed all runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.

All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.

Parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.

Across the U.S., more than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said Friday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.

