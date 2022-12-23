By

Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed all runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.

All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.

Parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.

Across the U.S., more than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said Friday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.

Pierce Transit not running until 10 a.m.

Start of service for Pierce Transit is delayed until 10 a.m. Friday, the transit operator said shortly before 7 a.m.

Lower Spokane Street Bridge closed

The Lower Spokane Street Bridge remains closed due to an earlier collision and icy road conditions, the Seattle Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Cold snap sends hundreds to seek shelter inside in King County

Philip Waldenberg was staying outside in a hammock, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, before the forecast turned snowy and freezing cold. 

“But as soon as the snow report came in, I really panicked,” he said.  

Waldenberg became homeless at the beginning of December. He recently lost his job and his landlord sold the house where he was renting a room, he said. He knew that if he got wet outside, it would be nearly impossible to stay warm. 

This week, Waldenberg joined hundreds of people seeking refuge in one of the four emergency weather shelters that opened across Seattle starting Dec. 14 as the region was hit with snow, ice and freezing temperatures. With temperatures remaining in the 20s on Thursday, he said he’s thankful to have a place to come inside. 

—Anna Patrick

All Seattle public libraries are closed Friday do to weather conditions.

—Seattle Public Library closed
Downed power lines close Meadow Lake Road in Snohomish County

Meadow Lake Road is closed from 203rd Drive Southeast to Mero Road due to downed power lines, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Power mostly restored in San Juan Islands

Power has been restored to most San Juan Islands residents early Friday after a countywide outage that impacted 99.99% of customers, according to an Orcas Power and Light Co-op outage map.

The outage, reported about 5 p.m. Thursday, was caused by an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy, according to OPALCO.

The co-op said Bonneville Power Administration and PSE crews repaired the issue at 2 a.m.

Thousands without power in Seattle area

Puget Sound Energy was reporting 44 active outages impacting 6,106 customers as of 6:25 a.m. Seattle City Light was reporting 6 active outages impacting nearly 431 customers as of 6:30 a.m.

In Snohomish County, more than 5,499 customers were in the dark as of 6:29 a.m., according to the Public Utility District. 

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to U.S.

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

—Jill Bleed nd Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

King County Water Taxi morning trips canceled

King County Water Taxi’s morning trips on both the Vashon and West Seattle routes are canceled Friday, according to an online alert.

Alaska Airlines flights out of Seattle canceled until noon

All Alaska and Horizon flights out of Seattle and Portland are canceled until noon Friday due icy conditions on runways, Alaska Airlines tweeted shortly before 6 a.m.

Since midnight, Alaska canceled more than 270 flights scheduled for the two cities and additional cancellations and delays are expected if icy conditions doesn’t improve.

Community Transit service into Seattle suspended

All Community Transit service into Seattle has been suspended, the agency said on Twitter.

Washington State Ferries cancellations

Service has been suspended on the Seattle-Bremerton and the Port Townsend-Coupeville routes, according to Washington State Ferries.

Sea-Tac Airport runways close

Runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are "closed indefinitely as we continue to work to de-ice the surfaces," the airport tweeted just after 5 a.m. Friday.

As of 6 a.m., 423 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 53 were delayed, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Sound Transit Express services suspended

Sound Transit Express services have been “suspended until further notice,” the agency said on Twitter.

King County Metro bus service suspended

Seattle Times staff

