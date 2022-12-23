All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.
Parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.
Across the U.S., more than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said Friday.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.
Pierce Transit not running until 10 a.m.
Start of service for Pierce Transit is delayed until 10 a.m. Friday, the transit operator said shortly before 7 a.m.
Lower Spokane Street Bridge closed
The Lower Spokane Street Bridge remains closed due to an earlier collision and icy road conditions, the Seattle Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Cold snap sends hundreds to seek shelter inside in King County
Philip Waldenberg was staying outside in a hammock, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, before the forecast turned snowy and freezing cold.
“But as soon as the snow report came in, I really panicked,” he said.
Waldenberg became homeless at the beginning of December. He recently lost his job and his landlord sold the house where he was renting a room, he said. He knew that if he got wet outside, it would be nearly impossible to stay warm.
This week, Waldenberg joined hundreds of people seeking refuge in one of the four emergency weather shelters that opened across Seattle starting Dec. 14 as the region was hit with snow, ice and freezing temperatures. With temperatures remaining in the 20s on Thursday, he said he’s thankful to have a place to come inside.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to U.S.
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
