Freezing rain has brought Seattle-area bus service to a halt and closed all runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.
All King County Metro bus service is suspended, Metro tweeted at 4:30 a.m., promising an update at 7 a.m. The buses are unable to leave their bases because of “deteriorating and unsafe road conditions,” according to the tweet.
Parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.
Across the U.S., more than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said Friday.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Puget Sound area.
All Seattle public libraries are closed Friday do to weather conditions.
Downed power lines close Meadow Lake Road in Snohomish County
Meadow Lake Road is closed from 203rd Drive Southeast to Mero Road due to downed power lines, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
Power mostly restored in San Juan Islands
Power has been restored to most San Juan Islands residents early Friday after a countywide outage that impacted 99.99% of customers, according to an Orcas Power and Light Co-op outage map.
The outage, reported about 5 p.m. Thursday, was caused by an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy, according to OPALCO.
The co-op said Bonneville Power Administration and PSE crews repaired the issue at 2 a.m.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to U.S.
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
