For those who’d begun to wonder whether we’d get the kind of summer heat this year that makes tomatoes surge and calls for a dip in a lake, get ready.

Here it comes.

A little weather system will come through on Friday and Saturday that will keep temperatures in the 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

“But on Sunday it starts to heat up,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sunday’s high is predicted to be in the 80s, she said. Monday through Thursday, highs in the upper 80s and 90s are likely.

Temperatures will be higher in Seattle and south of the city and slightly lower north of Seattle, she said.

Some daily high temperature records could be broken next week, she said, most likely on Tuesday when the high in Seattle could soar past the previous 2018 record of 92 degrees.

On Wednesday, the high in Seattle could reach the mid-90s, Borth said.

Though hot, it won’t be nearly as warm as we saw in June 2021, when Seattle hit 108, breaking all previous temperature records. “It’s not a heat dome like we saw last year,” she said, “but we will have high pressure in the area driving the temperatures up.”

Perhaps more difficult for people to deal with than the hot days will be the warm nights, Borth said.

Overnight lows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be in the low to mid-60s. That signals potentially difficult sleeping for people, especially those without air conditioning. And while more folks in the Pacific Northwest are getting air conditioning, it remains the least air-conditioned area of the country.

We could see a slight cooling by July 29, said Borth, with high temperatures dropping down into the 80s.

“Still above normal, but cooler,” she said.