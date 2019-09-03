It’s going to feel like summer for a little longer before temperatures cool off and a chance of rain comes to parts of the Seattle area.

The region is in a mostly sunny, warm spell, despite a few upper-level lows that could bring a chance of rain to areas north of Seattle at the beginning of the week and areas south of Seattle at the end.

The first weak system could bring precipitation to the Everett area on Tuesday, according to Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, but it’s unlikely to affect Seattle.

An upper-level ridge is almost certain to bring slightly warmer temperatures to the region midweek, with highs in Seattle forecast in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday and 80 degrees Thursday, Reedy said.

A second weak system could bring a chance of rain to areas south of Seattle on Friday and into the weekend, he said.

The computer models are not in agreement, he said, about whether Seattle itself will get rain this weekend. But the system is expected to “knock back down” high temperatures over the weekend, he said.

Temperatures could rebound again, and we could see a few days this month with high temperatures above 80 degrees, Reedy said. Climatologically speaking, this month is predicted to be warmer than average; average high temperatures for September are in the low 70s, he said.

“A stretch of 90-degree high temperatures seems less and less likely,” Reedy said Tuesday morning. “We can’t rule out a hot day or two, but we’re starting to march toward fall, and as such, should be getting more and more into the 70s as the month progresses.”

Reedy said there could be low clouds in the mornings this week, but those will likely burn off by midday.