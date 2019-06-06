If you’re tired of the cool and cloudy weather we’re having this week in the Seattle area, just wait a couple more days. By next week, temperatures could soar into the 80s, possibly breaking heat records.

We’re experiencing an upper-level low, also known as a “cold-core low,” which typically brings stormy weather and colder air, and will keep highs in the 60s through Saturday night, according to Chris Burke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It’s also bringing showers to the area, especially on the coast, and making snow likely at higher elevations, including the upper regions of Mount Rainier. Burke said that could continue to impede efforts by rescuers to reach four hikers who have been stranded since Monday on the mountain’s challenging Liberty Ridge Route.

Friday’s weather conditions will likely make rescue efforts especially difficult, he said.

By Saturday night, the upper-level low will be “out of here,” Burke said.

“It will be warming up through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, with highs in the 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

Burke said he would not be surprised to see record-breaking temperatures as highs climb at least 20 degrees between this week and next.

Overnight lows are expected to be primarily in the 50s next week, he said, but could also creep up into the 60s.