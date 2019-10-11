The past couple of days saw unusually chilly weather for this time of year. Bike riders, both powered and pedaled, who rode onto the earliest ferries into Seattle on Friday morning were talking about how they had to get out their balaclavas and heated gear way earlier than usual.

Temperatures have been below normal throughout the Puget Sound region for the last few days with earliest overnight low-temperature records broken in several locales, including Seattle, Bellingham and Olympia, according to a Twitter post by the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Weather service meteorologist Gary Schneider said Friday morning that we will now return to our more typical October weather: a little rain, a little sun, a lot of clouds and some breaks.

Schneider said the forecast indicates it will be:

mostly sunny with a high in the low to mid-60s and a slight northerly breeze on Friday, near normal.

gray and cloudy through the weekend with a few sun breaks and just a little rain, highs still in the low to mid-60s.

For the 2nd day in a row, several record lows were set or tied yesterday (Thu): SeaTac: 34 (ties old record in 1946)

Olympia: 26 (old record 27 in 1972)

Quillayute: 28 (old record 31 in 2008)

Bellingham: 30 (ties old record in 2008)

NWS Seattle: 37 (old record 42 in 2008)#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 11, 2019

The weak weather system bringing the clouds to the region shouldn’t start rolling in, though, until very late Friday or early Saturday, giving skywatchers a chance to see the big, orange Hunter’s Moon that will be looking full all weekend.

Scenes from Lake Washington today with steam fog in the morning and a nice moonrise over Bellevue and the lake tonight. Another cool night ahead with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. One more sunny day Friday with a few places getting into the lower 60s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PDHSjD6GJM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 11, 2019

The Hunter’s Moon is a fun moon, according to an explanation posted by EarthSky on its website:

“Here’s what happens. On average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day. But when a full moon happens close to the autumnal equinox – either a Harvest or a Hunter’s Moon – the moon (at mid-temperate latitudes) rises only about 30 to 35 minutes later daily for several days before and after the full moon. The reason is that the ecliptic – or the moon’s orbital path – makes a narrow angle with the evening horizon around the time of the autumn equinox.

Advertising

“The result is that there’s a shorter-than-usual lag time between successive moonrises around the full Hunter’s Moon.

“These early evening moonrises are what make every Hunter’s Moon special. Every full moon rises around sunset. After the full Hunter’s Moon, you’ll see the moon ascending in the east relatively soon after sunset for a few days in a row at northerly latitudes.

“If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, look for the moon to be bright and full-looking for several nights beginning around October 11 and 12. Keep watching on October 13 and 14. Around all of these nights, you’ll see a bright round moon in your sky, rising around the time of sunset, highest in the middle of the night.”