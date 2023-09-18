Fall seems eager to begin this week, stealing the last few days of summer and turning them cool, cloudy and showery.

The first rain-making system is moving through the region Monday morning, bringing light rainfall to the Puget Sound interior and the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.

The Seattle metro area may only see trace amounts of rain Monday — a hundredth of an inch, “if anything,” the weather service said — before the sun peeks out in the afternoon and temperatures halt in the 60s.

The next system, wetter than the previous, will move inland Tuesday afternoon and linger through the night. Most areas will see rain drops, while a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected in the north and central Cascades, the weather service said.

Although clouds will likely be blocking our view, the northern lights are expected to make an appearance, dancing low across the horizon Monday and Tuesday nights along the states bordering Canada, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for 19 September (UTC-day) due to a coronal mass ejection that was observed originating from a large filament eruption on 16 September. pic.twitter.com/0C10vuVN2t — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) September 17, 2023

Advertising

The Kp-index, or planetary index, which is a system of measuring aurora strength running from 0 to 9, will be at 6 on Monday and 4 on Tuesday in North America, according to NOAA.

A Kp in the range of 3 to 5 means an aurora will be “quite pleasing to look at,” if you’re in the right place, according to the National Weather Service. Any occurrence above 5 is considered a geomagnetic storm.

If you’re in an area free of clouds, the Space Weather Prediction Center anticipates the best viewing times for those in range are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Wednesday is expected to bring a few more lingering showers — mainly in the morning, central Puget Sound and the Cascades — as the weather system departs the region.

“We’ll start the drying process once again as we get into Wednesday afternoon, but it’ll stay on the cool side,” Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, said Monday morning.

Highs are expected to max out in the 60s.

Temperatures cooling off a bit to start the work week with a couple of weak fronts moving through the area. Fall equinox 11:49 pm Friday the 22nd. Temps warming back into the 70s for some locations the last 2 days of summer. 60s return for next weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/6TXDo9ff4D — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 18, 2023

Advertising

The latter half of the week looks to be more dry and mild.

The region should see clear and sunny skies with warmer temperatures as highs reach the lower 70s Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

As the first day of fall arrives on Saturday, “there’s still some question of how the forecast is going to pan out right now,” Guy said.

“We have at least a chance of some rain as we get into the weekend, but the chances, the confidence and the details this far out are still kind of iffy.”