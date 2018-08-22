It has been a hazy August in Seattle. Change is coming, but it'll be gradual, says the National Weather Service.
I’m guessing you want the bad news first: Don’t expect fresh air and clear skies on Thursday, because the smoke that has engulfed Puget Sound for four days will still be in the air.
The good news is the return to clean air that Western Washington is known for most likely will happen on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Although we can’t feel it yet, the change is already taking place as wind direction started to change on Wednesday to a westerly direction, bringing the prospect of sweet ocean breezes and eventual relief for those with sore throats and stinging eyes.
That said, it’s going to take a while for the air to truly clear, according to forecaster Logan Johnson.
Seattle’s blanket of smoke has been carried in from wildfires burning across thousands of acres in British Columbia, Canada and northcentral Washington on a northeasterly wind, according to the weather service.
“There was a lot of smoke accumulating over the Pacific Ocean in the last couple days,” Johnson said. “So initially, the wind will be blowing that smoke, and smoke from the Maple Fire in the Olympics, back into our area. It won’t be discernible to us; it will look like continuous smoke.”
The worst of that blowback will occur Wednesday, but Johnson said there will be a “smoke presence” likely on Thursday. By Friday, however, he said conditions should “definitely be improving.”
By Friday, temperatures are also expected to begin dropping into the mid- to lower-70s, which is slightly below normal for the time of year, he said.
The weekend is predicted to be overcast with a chance of showers in the mountains on Saturday and a possibility of more widespread showers on Sunday, according to the weather service.
The wind that clears the smoke from Seattle will blow east of us, worsening air quality in Eastern Washington.
The forecast on Monday is also for cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s, said Johnson, but there’s a trend toward sunnier conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Looks like we could get a little sun and the possibility of blue skies,” he said.
