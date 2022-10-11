A brief break from days of thick wildfire smoke has arrived — but meteorologists warn that dry skies and offshore winds could bring another round of haze this weekend.

Continuing an unusually warm start to October, the Puget Sound region, which normally sees highs around 60 degrees this time of year, is expected to stay in the high 60s and low 70s this week, said Maddie Kristell, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely hit between 72 and 74 degrees before dropping a few degrees Friday, she said.

“It does look like we’re warming up this weekend, though,” Kristell added.

Meanwhile, there’s “no appreciable” chance the region will get any rain this week, she said, stretching out what has been one of the warmest starts to October in decades.

October typically sees around 4 inches of precipitation, according to NWS. So far this month, no rain has accumulated at the NWS office in Sand Point, though 0.01″ inches was recorded overnight at SeaTac Airport.

The new 6 to 10 day outlooks are out and they look vaguely familiar.#wawx pic.twitter.com/LlC88YmtTN — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 10, 2022

“There’s hints in the models that there could be some maybe by late next week, but we’ll need to check back,” Kristell said. “That’s not to say October will never get any rain, but it’s just a bit of a slow start this year.”

Without any rain, we’ll have to rely on onshore wind flows — which are on their way — to clear out recent smoky skies. They should help improve air quality Tuesday and into Wednesday, Kristell said.

Some improvements were already noticeable by Monday afternoon. In a time-lapse video from the weather service’s Sand Point office, a view of the water cleared considerably by late Monday.

Here's a time-lapse this afternoon showing the improvement of near surface smoke observed from here at the office. #wawx pic.twitter.com/VsVWxNzVQy — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 10, 2022

Still, wildfires near the Cascades, particularly Bolt Creek, could bring another bout of smoke if wind flow changes.

“If the air quality degrades this weekend, certainly any sensitive folks will be impacted,” Kristell said.