What could be better than a week of Seattle summer delight, with highs in the mid-70s, clear blue skies and just a little breeze to ruffle our feathers?

After summer weather that seemed to flip between a little too hot and a little too cold, a week of near-perfect weather is squeaking in just as fall arrives.

“All in all, it’s going to be a pretty pleasant week,” said Matthew Cullen of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Daytime temperatures will be in our sweet zone through the week, he said.

Overnight temperatures, however, will drop into the lower 40s in some areas of the Puget Sound region, so it’s time to bring in any tender houseplants that spent the summer outside.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be much like Sunday: highs in the mid-70s, a breeze and mostly clear skies, said Cullen.

Some haze and smoke are possible from the still-burning Bolt Creek fire when the wind shifts slightly to northeasterly, but neither are expected to reach surface level, Cullen said.

On Thursday, a weather system from off the coast of California could bring extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, he said. Highs could be in the low 70s and a weak front that moves in Friday could bring more clouds and a chance of light rain, he said.

But that should be gone by the weekend, which is looking like it will be back to this sweet summer ideal: in the 70s with sunny, clear skies.