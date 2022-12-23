Freezing rain and chilly temperatures have brought icy roads to the Seattle area on Friday morning.

King County Metro services remain suspended as of 10 a.m., with the next update expected at 2 p.m. Sound Transit Express services are also suspended. All three runways at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were initially closed Friday morning, but one has since reopened.

Freezing rain is “liquid rain that falls, but at the surface, it’s still below freezing, so the rain freezes on contact with the surface and forms a layer of ice,” said Johnny Burg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Seattle.

“A lot of people get that confused with sleet, which is already frozen precipitation falling out of the sky.”

Kirby Cook, another weather service meteorologist, said freezing rain can occur “in that transition between really cold and warm,” when the ground is still cold but the air accompanying a storm is warmer.

Here’s a look at precipitation the Seattle area can see during cold, wintry weather.

When the temperature in the clouds and on the ground are both below 32 degrees — the freezing point of water — condensed water droplets become ice crystals and fall as snow.

Sleet occurs when the temperature in the clouds is warmer than that on the ground. Condensation falls as rain and partially freezes, and the precipitation that reaches the ground is a mixture of snow and water. Graupel consists of soft, small pellets of hail that form when water droplets freeze over a crystal of snow.

Sometimes rain encounters a layer of freezing air on its way to the ground and solidifies into raindrop-sized — or larger — ice pellets known as hailstones. They can pelt the ground even if the ground temperature is above freezing. Hail is a common feature of severe summer thunderstorms.