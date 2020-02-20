The sunshine, blue skies and warm weather we enjoyed on Wednesday were, officially, just as remarkable as they felt.

The day’s high of 58 degrees, as recorded at the National Weather Service’s office near the University of Washington, tied the record for the warmest Feb. 19, the weather service said.

Seattle also just had its first two-day streak of clear skies — meaning 30% cloud cover or less from sunrise to sunset — since the end of November.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be similarly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-50s, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

Another pleasant late-winter day in store for western Washington. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few passing higher level clouds. #wawx pic.twitter.com/CuIWwZbCcn — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 20, 2020

Many spots made it into the 50s today which sure felt great with all that sunshine! Here at the office, we hit 58° which ties a record high for February 19th! #wawx pic.twitter.com/BUVQEgwmYY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 20, 2020

Get those evening walks in now, though, because on Saturday we start to cool down a bit with a weak frontal system that could bring some light showers.

On Sunday, a “more impactful and organized” weather system could sweep through the Puget Sound region, bringing lowland rain and mountain snow that could linger into Monday, Kovacik said.

By Tuesday, however, sun and clear skies are expected to be back in the picture.