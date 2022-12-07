The brief period of calm weather the Seattle region has been enjoying is headed out the door.

Pockets of light rain and drizzle are expected to move in during the Wednesday morning commute. The region will see more rain Wednesday evening as a cold front settles across the region, bringing light showers to the Seattle area and snow showers to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The coast beaches, San Juans, Admiralty Inlet and western Whatcom and Skagit counties are expected to get the brunt of this cold front, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 45 mph through Thursday morning.

The weather service has issued gale watches in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

Expect strong south winds this evening through early Thursday morning. Strongest winds will occur over the north coast, San Juan islands, Admiralty Inlet area, western Whatcom and Skagit counties #wawx pic.twitter.com/O5TxSPubdH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 7, 2022

Spotty showers will taper off through Thursday evening.

Highs will settle in the mid-40s on Thursday before another round of cool air settles above the region in the night.

If you’re driving through the Cascades, expect up to 8 inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday night. The weather service issued a winter weather advisory in effect midnight Wednesday through noon Thursday for the Cascade passes.

As we head into Friday, “there will be some additional showers that could be a threat of lowland snow showers,” said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the weather service, but sights of snowflakes will most likely be in areas near the Cascades.

Steady lowland rain will soak the Seattle area on Friday, with chances of wet snow creeping in.

“If there were to be a heavier shower, we could potentially see a rain/snow mix on the higher hills like in West Seattle, Queen Anne and Capitol Hill,” Michalski said.