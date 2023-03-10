Mother Nature has been quite indecisive this week — sun, then rain, some more sun, a few showers here, some clouds there.

The National Weather Service even tweeted Thursday night that it “seems like we’ve been stuck in this unsettled weather pattern for 100 years.”

But at least for Friday, Mother Nature seems to have finally picked a side: Widespread rainfall will make for a soggy morning commute across the Seattle area, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas especially north of Seattle will receive a healthy dose of rain by Friday afternoon, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“For the most part, we’ll see some clouds as well. It’ll be a normal more or less spring day,” DeFlitch said Friday morning.

With lowland rain comes mountain snow, and the Cascades and Olympics are forecast to pick up a healthy dumping of powder to freshen up the slopes heading into the weekend, according to the weather service.

It won’t be anything “too heavy,” DeFlitch said, but snowfall will be enough to coat the roads at times.

“That snow will really continue into this evening and slowly taper off into Saturday morning,” DeFlitch continued.

A winter weather advisory for 3 to 7 inches of snow is in effect until 10 p.m. for the Cascades of King, Snohomish, Whatcom and Skagit counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

We've expanded the Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening to include portions of the Olympics above 2500 feet and the western Cascades above 3000 feet. ❄️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/0wVnJ95hHO — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 10, 2023

There is also an advisory for 3 to 5 inches of snow until 10 p.m. in the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties.

Lowland rain and mountain snow will taper off by Friday afternoon, leading into a mostly quiet Saturday, according to NWS.

“We’re going to keep the chance for showers around, but likely it’s going to be drier than it is not,” DeFlitch said. “It’s certainly not going to be any sort of washout.”

Highs on Saturday will stretch within a few degrees of normal, into the low 50s.

Come Sunday, dry daytime weather awaits before another system arrives Sunday evening. We’ll lose an hour of sleep Sunday, but gain a considerable push closer to the upcoming season and longer stretches of daylight.