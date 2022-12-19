With a dusting of snow across most of the region, it appears Mother Nature is honoring the calendar with wintry conditions — just in time for the solstice.

Overnight flurries sprinkled lowland areas in King and Snohomish counties with at least half an inch of snow, and some areas received upwards of 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the moisture in the atmosphere is expected to lift Monday morning, leaving cold, cloudy and dry conditions.

According to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle, there is “not much going on Monday, we’re kind of in between the action.” Highs will be just around freezing, Felton said.

With overnight lows in the teens and 20s for the majority of the area, any moisture left on untreated surfaces will freeze. Need to drive for the Monday morning commute? Plan ahead & give yourself a little extra time to get tp your destination. #wawx pic.twitter.com/FPEZ8hpzQ8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 19, 2022

Temperatures will drop again as the sun sets Monday. Cold air will rendezvous with a weather system arriving Monday night, delivering the next chance of widespread lowland snow to the region, according to the weather service.

“For us here in Seattle, it’s probably going to snow at least all morning and maybe into the afternoon” on Tuesday, Felton said, although there is still a question of how much will accumulate.

“There’s a lot of variability in the models we’re looking at, but we’re thinking 2 to 4 inches right now,” with the foothills expecting “a couple more inches,” Felton said.

If you’re traveling through the Cascades, expect 6 to 8 inches of fresh powder through Tuesday, according to NWS. The weather service issued a winter storm watch from late Monday night to Tuesday night for the Cascade passes. Make sure to check travel requirement updates on the WSDOT website.

Temperatures in the Seattle area will remain chilly throughout the week, with highs hovering around freezing and lows in the teens and 20s, according to the weather service.

Temperatures: Very cold temperatures will be in place across W WA through much of the week. Expect highs generally near freezing, with lows in the teens and 20s. Below are the most likely highs & lows thru Thursday for SEA, BLI, & OLM. 4/5 #wawx pic.twitter.com/P28c2hV2VD — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 19, 2022

Any liquid on untreated surfaces will freeze and likely remain frozen through Wednesday, according to the weather service.

WSDOT crews are treating roads in preparation for black ice as wet roadways are expected to freeze throughout the week.

A list of King County cold weather shelter locations can be viewed on the King County Regional Homelessness Authority website. A list of Snohomish County cold weather shelters also can be viewed online.

Another chance of snow will arrive Thursday before temperatures warm up over Christmas weekend, according to NWS.

“On Christmas Day, we’re just looking at rain and a high near 50,” Felton said.