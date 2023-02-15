Clear skies and dry conditions across the Seattle area will bring some sunshine Wednesday, but many will be quite chilly in the morning, waking up to temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s.

“We should see some abundant sunshine pick up into the day, so it should be rather nice,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Highs on Wednesday will be about 5 degrees below average, McMillian said, “but for the most part, the forecast looks pretty favorable after we get through Wednesday’s chilly start.”

Mother Nature will throw us a blanket of clouds by the Wednesday evening commute, starting a warming trend (albeit a slight one), according to the weather service.

Light showers may pass through the Seattle area Thursday evening into Friday, with “some additional weather systems moving in over the weekend spurring shower chances, but it doesn’t look to be a complete washout,” McMillian said.

Highs Wednesday through Friday will bounce around the lower to upper 40s, with overnight lows warming slightly into the mid- to upper 30s through the rest of the workweek.

By the weekend, McMillian said temperatures will return to near average.