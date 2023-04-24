You may have heard the rumors lately: sunshine, high temperatures, no more rain — spring!

Well, “it looks like the rumors are true,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

After the coldest start to April in Seattle since 2011, the end of the week is expected to bring the warmest temperatures of the year so far, according to the weather service.

“I can speak on the behalf of Seattle and much of Western Washington — a welcome pattern change seems to be on the horizon as far as warmer weather and drier conditions go,” McMillian said early Monday.

Before the warmth arrives, Mother Nature will shake out a few remaining rain showers across the Seattle area on Monday.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-50s, staying unseasonably cool.

Any lingering precipitation will taper off into Tuesday morning, making way for an afternoon of sunshine and highs reaching 60 degrees across Puget Sound, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will begin to warm up across Western Washington as we reach the middle of the workweek. A big area of high pressure will begin to build over the Pacific, nudging highs into the 60s and lower 70s in some spots on Wednesday and Thursday.

What exactly does it mean when high pressure builds up, and why does that bring warmer temperatures? When air rises, it tends to cool, and when air sinks, it tends to warm, McMillian said.

“We’re going to see that essentially happen on a larger scale across much of the Pacific Northwest,” he continued, explaining that a “heat dome” will set up over the region as sinking air comes down to the surface and warms temperatures. But don’t worry, temperatures aren’t expected to be anywhere near those of the scorching 2021 heat dome.

The weather conditions by Friday? Pure bliss.

Highs in Seattle will finally spring(!) into the 70s — for the first time since October 16 — and even the low 80s are possible in areas near the Cascade Foothills and away from water, the weather service said.

The Seattle area and Olympia have an 81% chance of highs reaching 75 or above on Friday, according to the weather service. There’s a 36% chance highs will reach 80 or above in Seattle and a 51% chance in Olympia.

The average high for this time of year is around 62 degrees, and by Friday, “we’re definitely going to be upwards of possibly 15 degrees or so above normal,” McMillian said.

The record high temperature for April 28 is 76 degrees, which was set back in 1968, McMillian said. Seattle’s temperature for Friday is currently forecast at around 77, “so we could come into daily record territory.”

Temperatures are expected to peak Friday before a cooldown begins, McMillian said, but “it looks like this warm stretch will be just in time for the weekend.”