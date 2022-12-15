It’s the calm before the storm, Seattle — and this storm may include snow.

Thursday and Friday will continue this week’s quiet weather pattern of clouds in the morning burning off to partly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Good morning! Another quiet day with highs just a few degrees below normal. Enjoy today and tomorrow as a more active and wintry pattern looks to develop over the weekend into next week. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/v4PzOhcs0s — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 15, 2022

A cold front will move in from up north and deliver frigid air into Western Washington on Saturday, bringing a chance of showers and rain-snow mix for higher elevations. Light rain and snowy showers will continue into Sunday, according to NWS.

Next week, our region may start to look a little more like the North Pole, just in time for the winter solstice and with Christmas around the corner.

Cold air from a weather system over the Pacific will continue to move into Western Washington on Monday, making a home across the region and nose-diving our highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s, according to the weather service.

“Take more precautions for the cold air, especially if you have cats outside or if you’re going to be traveling at night,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Lows in the 20s and possible rain over the weekend could lead to icy road conditions, especially on bridges.

With the cold air in place across the region, “that could lead to some wintry precipitation next week,” Davis said.

Some weather models (cough, the European weather model, cough) plaster Seattle in 20 inches of snow by Christmas Eve! ❄️



That’s probably not going to happen, but then again, given how this year has gone with extremes … — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) December 15, 2022

But when exactly will snow fall?

There’s potential for snowflakes in the lowlands “pretty much all next week, Monday through at least Thursday night,” Davis said.

There’s still some uncertainty in the forecast right now, which will clear up as we get closer to next week, he added. Temperatures next week are hovering right around freezing, which could mean either cold rain or snow.

“There is potential for up to a couple inches throughout the whole week, but there’s a lot of variability in those amounts,” Davis said.