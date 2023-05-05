A cozy, rain-filled weekend is on tap for the Seattle area. But there’s a chance that conditions by the end of next week will be similar to last weekend’s warm-up — “if not even warmer, actually,” said Trent Davis, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A cold front moving into the region will drag temperatures down over the weekend to below average for early May. Highs will bounce around in the 50s over the next few days as a slug of widespread rainfall wets pavement across the Seattle area.

On-and-off showers are expected to bring rainfall totals of 1/2 inch to 1 inch, with the highest totals mostly confined to east King and Snohomish counties, the weather service said.

After a pool of cold air circulating in the atmosphere breaks apart, a ridge of high pressure building off the coast will bring “some pretty warm air” to Western Washington, Davis said early Friday.

Some long-range forecasts “are hinting at potentially above-normal temperatures there late next week,” Davis said.

Highs are expected to gradually warm, climbing through the 60s and stretching into the 70s by Thursday.

“So good news: As long as we make it through the weekend, we’ll start to warm up next week,” Davis said.