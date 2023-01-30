Don’t forget your coat if you’re headed out the door Monday morning. Or your hat. Or your gloves. And a scarf would be a good idea, too.

Overnight lows in Seattle hovered around 27 degrees Sunday night into Monday and dipped to a low of 25 at 6 a.m., making for the coldest morning this month, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury dipped even lower, to the mid-teens, across the Olympic Peninsula and to 8 degrees at Snoqualmie Pass, NWS said.

It's chilly out there. So bundle up if you're heading out. But the good news is that temperatures will moderate in the week ahead. #wawx pic.twitter.com/u616PM7iSL — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 30, 2023

Highs on Monday will hover around 40 degrees across the region, said Matthew Cullen, a weather-service meteorologist, and “once the sun comes up, we’ll gradually start to warm.”

“We’ll hit that high temperature sometime during the later part of Monday afternoon,” Cullen said.

Mother Nature will throw the region a warming blanket of clouds by Monday afternoon that will allow temperatures to rise by Tuesday morning’s commute.

Highs on Tuesday will hover in the lower 40s, with lows right around 30 degrees in the Seattle area.

Stray showers will brush by the Olympic Peninsula and areas from Skagit County northward on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows and daytime highs continuing to rise throughout the week, according to the weather service.

By Groundhog Day on Thursday, Seattle’s expected high of 50 degrees may just signal the arrival of springlike weather.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority said Seattle City Hall would be open as an overnight warming shelter through Thursday, in addition to more than a dozen daytime warming centers.

Severe-weather shelters were also opened in Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Renton, Tukwila, Auburn, Burien, Federal Way, Kent and Maple Valley.

Snohomish County has opened six cold-weather shelters in Snohomish, Monroe, Marysville and Everett.