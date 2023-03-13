Mother Nature will usher us into the workweek with breezy winds, lowland rain and mountain snow as we yawn and start to adjust to daylight saving time.

The heaviest rainfall will saturate areas north of Olympia and along the coast on Monday, but will dissipate to scattered showers by the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel across the Cascade passes on Monday might be difficult, NWS said, with mountain snow making for a slow cross-state trek.

On Monday morning, conditions in the Cascades were mostly rainy, though that is likely to shift to snow, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“The volcanoes will pick up quite a few inches of snow Monday,” Mazurkiewicz said early Monday.

A winter storm warning for 5 to 15 inches of snow is in effect for elevations above 3,000 feet in the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit counties until 11 p.m., including Mount Baker Ski Area.

A winter weather advisory for 5 to 10 inches of snow is in effect for elevations above 3,000 feet in the Cascades of King, Snohomish, Pierce and Lewis counties until 11 p.m., including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the Seattle area will bounce around the upper 40s to lower 50s, while overnight lows dip into the low to mid-30s.

Wet conditions will persist until early Tuesday, as a plume of subtropical moisture aims at the Pacific Northwest, according to the weather service.

By Tuesday afternoon, rain showers will taper off, starting a drying (and warming!) trend that will continue through the rest of the workweek.

Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s will be the springlike treat at the end of the rainbow for all of Western Washington on Friday.