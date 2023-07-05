While high temperatures on the Fourth of July didn’t set any records in Seattle, it was one of the warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Seattle’s high of 88 degrees was the fourth-warmest July Fourth, behind 89 degrees (1975), 91 degrees (1972) and 92 degrees (2015), the weather service said.

Temperatures were also high across the globe Tuesday. It was the hottest day on Earth since at least 1979, with the global average temperature reaching 62.92 degrees, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Air quality in the Seattle area was unhealthy for sensitive groups as of Wednesday morning.

Winds from the north will continue to bring smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta and British Columbia into the state, in addition to lingering smoke from Fourth of July Fireworks, “but that won’t pose any air quality threats,” said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“Once the sun comes up and we warm up a little bit, a lot of that haze that we see out there right now should go away,” Kovacik said early Wednesday.

Overnight lows in much of Western Washington recovered decently heading into Wednesday, sinking down into the 50s. However, Sea-Tac, Everett and Tacoma reported overnight temperatures in the upper 60s, which will provide fertile ground for the heat to build to about 90 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week for the interior. Highs will jump up into the lower 90s, potentially setting a daily record high in Seattle; the record is 91 degrees in 2015, according to the weather service.

The coast will get some relief from cool marine air Wednesday, dropping temperatures 5 to 7 degrees from Tuesday.

Across the state, people should make sure they have N95 masks on hand, as well as air purifiers or alternative filtration methods, like a MERV 13 filter taped to a box fan, in preparation for smoke.

The weather service issued a red flag warning for hot, dry and unstable fire conditions through 7 p.m. Wednesday for the west slopes of the Cascades and southwest portions of the state.

High pressure will break down and onshore flow will blow into the region Thursday, marking the first day of an areawide cooling trend. Temperatures will fall bit by bit each day through Sunday, although Thursday in the interior will still be quite warm, with highs lingering in the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said.