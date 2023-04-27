Wednesday wasn’t just Seattle’s warmest day of 2023, it was the warmest day since Oct. 18, according to the National Weather Service — and it’s just going to keep getting warmer.

High at @flySEA 67°, warmest day of 2023 and the warmest day since October 18, 2022 (68°). The warmest day of the year title will only last about 48 hours with highs Friday ( and Saturday ) in the upper 70s. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 27, 2023

Apart from some scattered high clouds Thursday, conditions will continue to be dry, bright and sunny across Western Washington through the end of the workweek.

Highs will peak several degrees above this time of year’s average temperature, stretching into the mid 60s to low 70s.

As the sun bends its way around the Cascades Friday morning, the warmest day of the week will begin, “and then things get really pleasant for us the next couple days,” said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Highs on Friday are expected to soar anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above average, with widespread 70s to low 80s across the Puget Sound area. Many areas have the potential to break daily records, the weather service said.

But all good things come to an end.

A cooling trend will begin to creep in Saturday, pushing the mercury back down about 5 to 10 degrees to the upper 60s and low 70s across the coast and parts of Southwest Washington, the weather service said.

Conditions in the Puget Sound interior will remain similar to Friday’s high temperatures, but the rush of cool ocean air will arrive overnight, dragging temperatures down to the 40s on Saturday night.

Going back to 1945, only 2% of April days have featured a 75 degree temperature in Seattle.



18 of the past 30 Aprils have featured none.



So, the significant potential for two consecutive days of 75+ is quite uncommon this early. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ixUD9zbsMz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 26, 2023

Since 1945, only 2% of April days have featured a 75-degree temperature in Seattle, the weather service said.

Eighteen of the past 30 Aprils have featured no days with a 75 degree temperature, so it will be unusual if Seattle sees 75 degrees on both Friday and Saturday — “the significant potential for two consecutive days of 75+ is quite uncommon this early,” the weather service said.

As the first significant and extended warm-up of the spring arrives across Western Washington, dangerous avalanche conditions are expected through 6 p.m. Saturday in the Cascades, Olympics and Oregon’s Mount Hood area, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

The first significant and extended warm up of the spring will lead to dangerous avalanche conditions for the next few days. A Special Avalanche Bulletin has issued by our friends @nwacus https://t.co/13tb3xRT6M #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 27, 2023

Mountain temperatures will stay above freezing — and levels will soar to 12,000 to 14,000 feet — over the next several days. The likelihood of wet snow avalanches and cornice falls increase during this period, and “some of these slides will be very large and destructive,” NWA said online.

The warmup follows a period of below-normal temperatures and snowy conditions, so the snowpack has not had adequate time to transition to “a more typical and uniform snowpack,” especially at mid- and higher elevations, NWA said.

The warmup will also lead to rapid snow melt at lower elevations.

NWA urges backcountry travelers to travel early in the morning during the coolest part of the day, plan for a return route and avoid slopes where an avalanche has occurred.