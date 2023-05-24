This May’s average temperature so far in Seattle is the warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high for the month through May 21 was 71.4 degrees, with an average low of 51.5, both of which are the warmest for the first three weeks of May, the weather service said.

Despite the recent cooling trend, this May in Seattle ranks warmest (so far) on average temperature. With warmer temps in the forecast, we may yet challenge for the top spot before months end. Note 6 of 10 warmest Mays have occurred in the past decade. #wawx pic.twitter.com/C6ghP84sZW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 23, 2023

Seattle has also had five 80+ degree days this May, nearing the record of seven days, which was set in 1958. Cut that cake any way you like it: this month has been unusually warm.

With warming temperatures on the way again, Seattle could mark a sixth 80+ degree day this week, which would be the most in May since 1995, according to the weather service.

Number of 80+ degree days in Seattle so far this month: 5.



We could make it 6 later this week which would be the most since 1995.



The record for May is 7 days in 1958. That's a huge outlier for the 1950s which was an otherwise rather chilly decade in our climate record.#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 23, 2023

The clouds will keep Western Washington cozy and cool for a bit longer, though, before starting to exit east over the Cascades on Wednesday.

High pressure will begin to nudge into the region from the west, allowing temperatures to warm over the next couple of days.

By Wednesday afternoon, the sun will be out and highs will warm to the mid- 60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Temperatures will continue to climb a few degrees Thursday and Friday, hitting the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon and low 80s by Friday across the interior.

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Areas along the coast will remain a touch cooler, with temperatures over the next few days expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

All the while, showers and isolated thunderstorms may bubble up in the Cascades through the end of the workweek, the weather service said.

Weather models continue to hint at a pattern shift on Saturday, resulting in the return of cooler temperatures and chances of showers “mainly over the mountains” over Memorial Day weekend, Borth said.