An “unseasonably strong” weather system is on its way to Western Washington, bringing gusty winds, lowland rain and periods of heavy mountain snow to the region over the weekend.

Before the system arrives, the Seattle area will have “some showers that will be filling in coverage, turning into more widespread rain this afternoon,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The system is expected to reach the coast by Friday night, according to the weather service, and move inland by Saturday morning.

Wind gusts will also increase throughout the day Friday, with gusts of up to 30 mph expected in the lowlands and up to 40 mph along the coast and into the San Juan Islands, the weather service said.

If you’re planning on going to the Mariner’s game Friday night, you’ll be thankful for the stadium’s roof as rainy and windy conditions are forecast to be in full force in the Seattle area.

Overcast skies and precipitation will keep Friday’s temperatures a few degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Advertising

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop into this afternoon, lingering into Saturday night. Here is a look at the latest details:#WAwx pic.twitter.com/hkqVa3YY3f — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 31, 2023

The incoming weather system will also bring a “long-duration heavy mountain snow event” to the Cascades through Saturday night, the weather service said online. For anyone traveling, it’s worth noting Friday marks the deadline to remove studded winter tires.

Drivers could be issued a fine of $137 from the Washington State Patrol starting as soon as Saturday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A winter storm warning for 10 to 20 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday for the Cascades of King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce and Lewis counties, including the cross-state passes and ski resorts.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said.

Are you ready for another round of snow? Heavy snow forecasted Friday night into Sunday throughout the Cascade Mountain passes. pic.twitter.com/rtFAv8Rx30 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 30, 2023

An additional 2 to 5 inches could fall Sunday in the Cascades, “but the intensity should be a lot lower, and it shouldn’t really lead to any impacts,” Davis said.

A winter weather advisory for up to 18 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for the Olympics.

Advertising

April will begin Saturday with continued scattered showers and periods of light rain, “and that will continue really through the weekend, probably picking up in intensity in the afternoons,” Davis said.

Rainfall is expected to stay in the forecast into Monday as a cold, unstable air mass settles over Western Washington.

With the cold air mass in place, snow elevations are expected to drop to 300 to 500 feet Sunday night, bringing the chance for rain/snow mix showers for some lowland locations during the early morning hours Monday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s and overnight lows dipping down into the low to mid 30s.

“It’ll start warming up later next week,” Davis said, with daytime temperatures warming closer to a normal high of 60 degrees.