No surprises in the forecast today, Seattle — it’ll be a typical rainy January day.

A cold front will push through Western Washington on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

A wet commute is ahead for western WA this morning with a cold front moving in. Showers with a Puget Sound Convergence Zone expected this afternoon and evening. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vM0G0iXvSJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 18, 2023

Showers will taper off by Wednesday afternoon, but the arrival of a Puget Sound Convergence Zone pushing across Seattle in the early evening hours will add an additional bout of rainfall, “making for a rather rainy and wet commute,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Areas around the Puget Sound will see 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain on Wednesday, while the Olympic Peninsula will receive a soaking of up to 1.5 inches of rain, NWS said.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s, “so pretty typical for our average rainy season,” McMillian said.

In the mountain passes, a winter weather advisory for 6 to 7 inches of snow is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for the western slopes of the Cascades, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Mount Baker Ski Area, Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.

Mountain snow and widespread rain will be all but a recent memory by Wednesday night, as pleasantly dry and sunny conditions arrive Thursday and Friday.

Patchy fog will be possible in the overnight to morning hours at the end of the workweek, but any fog will burn off by the afternoon, according to NWS.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the mid- to upper-40s, with overnight lows expected to bottom out into the 30s.

“It’s kind of hard to get some sunshine this time of the year, so if anyone is looking for some, they can get their infrequent dose of vitamin D in store for them on Thursday and Friday,” McMillian said.