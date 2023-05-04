The air was electric Wednesday night, as lightning lit up the sky and thunder rumbled throughout the Puget Sound area.

Thunder and lightning storms are “kind of unusual” for Western Washington, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, “but we had a good setup, all the ingredients coming together.”

An area of low pressure set up over California is delivering a flow to Western Washington, moving from southeast to northwest into the state. The flow is combining with moisture in the low elevations, creating an unstable atmosphere — “that was the fuel that’s helping these thunderstorms form,” Davis said.

This flow will continue to bring chances of thunder and lightning to the region Thursday, especially for areas south of Seattle with a gradual progression northward up to near Highway 2. Coverage will be more widespread than Wednesday night’s storm.

The system will also bring a chance of small hail and strong winds, as well as strong downpours, the weather service said.

Highs on Thursday will remain cool across the Seattle area, setting around 60 degrees.

The atmosphere above Western Washington will settle on Friday as a weak cold front moves into the region.

The front will persist through the weekend, bringing considerably cooler temperatures — “back to just below average” — and a slug of moderate to heavy widespread rainfall at times, Davis said.

A swath of moisture mainly centered over the western slopes of the Cascades and northern Washington will make for a wet and showery Friday, but rain is expected to fall across the entire region over the weekend, the weather service said.

On-and-off showers are expected to bring rainfall totals within an inch to an inch and a half range.

Highs will dip into the 50s on Friday before warming slightly into the mid- to upper 50s Saturday.