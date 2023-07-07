The heat will continue to linger Friday across the Puget Sound interior, while a solid push of marine air cools the coast.

Friday will begin with clouds for much of Western Washington, which will break up by late morning for afternoon sunshine, according to the National Weather Service.

Low clouds have pushed in from the coast for a gloomy start to the day. Don't worry, these clouds will burn off later this morning into the early afternoon for the return of sunshine! Temps will range from the upper 70s into the lower 80s today. #wawx pic.twitter.com/EHteSWVVHS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 7, 2023

Highs in the interior on Friday will drop 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from Thursday, settling back to normal for the season — around 80 degrees — the weather service said.

As temperatures retreat across the state, smoke and haze from local and regional fires will continue to fade Friday.

“The same story exists for the weekend,” the weather service said online, with cloudy mornings and afternoon sunshine in the forecast.

Advertising

“Temperatures won’t fluctuate much, they’re gonna stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s” over the weekend, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

On Wednesday, as Seattle marked its first 90-degree day of the year, according to the weather service, the Ecology Department issued a statewide drought advisory.

The advisory is informational only and is meant to provide an early warning of a possible drought. It does not include emergency authorizations or funding.

An abnormally dry early summer and spring, paired with the warmest May on record, resulted in quickly declining water supplies across the state.

“Our warm weather arrived a few weeks early this year and really kicked the runoff into overdrive,” said Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the department.

“Now, as we head into the hottest weeks of the summer, we want people to use water wisely and to be aware of our water supply situation. This drought advisory will help us get that message out,” Marti continued.

Advertising

The abnormally warm May caused an initial surge in streamflows for snow-fed rivers and streams across the state. With that surge now spent, most streamflows in the state are projected to be below 75% of normal, the department said.

In addition to reduced streamflows, in the 60 days between April 25 and June 23, the state only received 47% of normal precipitation, according to the department.

Impacts to municipal water systems have not been reported. Utility companies in large metropolitan areas with robust storage facilities — including Tacoma, Seattle and Everett — report having plenty of water for their customers, the department said.

Pasture and range conditions have also seen slight improvements since early May, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, but soil moisture continues to be low across the state.

Low streamflows later this summer may impact fish, the department said, but none have been reported so far.

The department says it will continue to monitor water supply conditions and will regularly reassess the need for a formal drought declaration.