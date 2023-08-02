Sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s and that’s all she wrote.

Really, the forecast could end right there — that’s all Western Washington is getting for the next several days.

Sunny & low 80s tomorrow … and the day after … and the day after …



But hey, mid 80s over the weekend. How do you spell variety?!? 🤣 — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) August 2, 2023

“We’re going to be sunny all the way through the weekend into Monday,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

High temperatures on Wednesday in the Puget Sound area are expected to reach 83 degrees, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows are expected to cool into the 50s each night through the weekend.

By Sunday and Monday, Felton said, high temperatures will be around 87 degrees, so we’ll experience “a very slow warming trend.”

On Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to drop about 5 to 10 degrees — back into the 70s — thanks to some morning clouds, the weather service said.

And any chance of rain in the upcoming forecast?

“Nope,” Felton said.