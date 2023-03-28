As a strong southern storm system (say that three times fast) is brewing over Oregon, another sunny spring day is on the way for Western Washington — a gentle reminder of all the beauty the season has yet to show us.

This awesome looking atmospheric swirl is delivering heavy rains and mountain snow to Oregon and California. A truly mesmerizing #GOESWest water vapor view of a powerful #BombCyclone Pacific storm impacting the U.S. west coast. #ORwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NKfUFHgHSl — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) March 28, 2023

Any lingering cloud cover will break up over the Puget Sound area throughout Tuesday morning, making way for pleasantly quiet, dry and warm conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

While the sun shines across the region, gusty winds will blow along the Cascade passes and portions of the east Puget Sound lowlands, NWS said.

A wind advisory for 25 to 35 mph east winds with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for the east Puget Sound lowlands, including Woodinville, Enumclaw and Bonney Lake.

“It’s just going to be breezy in Seattle at times, but we’re not expected to see anything like you’re seeing in the passes,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

A weather system well offshore will bring gusty easterly winds to the Cascade gaps & to portions of the east Puget Sound lowlands late tonight – Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts to 40-50 mph will be possible at times. #wawx pic.twitter.com/yLjOAhdQSo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 27, 2023

“Winds should peak in the morning hours and then decrease by this evening, but really, it’s just through the Cascade Gaps,” Borth said.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stretch into the upper 50s to near 60 across Western Washington.

Cloud cover will increase by Tuesday evening before scattering again Wednesday morning, making for another sunny and warm day.

“Wednesday is looking like the nicest day of the week,” Borth said early Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the low 60s.

A weak system will move in across the Puget Sound area on Thursday, pulling temperatures down a few degrees into the low to mid 50s and marking the beginning of a “much cooler and wetter period of weather heading into Friday and the weekend,” NWS said.

So, before the weather turns and the month comes to an end, I leave you with this:

“It’s March. I open the window and spring floats in, kisses me on the nose. I have waited so long — and now the sun is washing the world in yellow, and now the seeds sprout green in the dirt, and now the trees are budding and ready to bloom — and it was all so worth it.” — Schuyler Peck, “Worth the Wait”