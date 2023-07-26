Mostly sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures will rule the forecast across Western Washington in the latter half of this week.

If you are a fan of normal Western Washington summer weather you are going to like the next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/VFwetfOgx9 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2023

Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s in the Puget Sound area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Increasing high clouds will drift into the Seattle area both Wednesday and Thursday nights before sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

“Temperature-wise, we’re all pretty close to normal,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

“It’s going to be in the 70s for the next couple days,” Borth said Wednesday morning.