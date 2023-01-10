Sunshine and highs around 50 degrees — sounds almost too good to be true, right?

Lucky for us, Mother Nature on Tuesday will give Western Washington a break — albeit a brief one — from the persistent parade of wet and windy weather systems, according to the National Weather Service.

Who's ready for a dry day with some sun breaks and highs in the 50s?! Because that's the forecast 😎 #wawx pic.twitter.com/rrCfilBpx3 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 10, 2023

“It’s actually going to be a pretty pleasant day,” said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle. “Maybe some sun breaks, some high clouds dissipating, so it should be a generally dry and quiet day Tuesday.”

Springlike conditions won’t stick around for long, though.

A jet stream of moisture, thanks to an atmospheric river flowing in from California, will deliver wet and windy conditions again later in the week, Mazurkiewicz said.

Patchy rain will return Wednesday morning before a blanket of clouds covers the Seattle area by the afternoon. Rain will begin as showers along the coast before moving in and wetting pavement in the Puget Sound area by Wednesday evening.

Moderate rain is forecast in Western Washington from Wednesday night into Thursday, with heavy rain possible in some spots, the weather service said online.

A couple inches of rainfall, with the highest totals potentially over the Olympic Peninsula, is expected on Thursday, Mazurkiewicz said.

In the Cascades, the atmospheric river will increase the chance of snow with 2-3 inches expected to fall Wednesday night before transitioning to mild rain on Thursday, according to the weather service.

Another system will move into Western Washington on Friday, bringing more rain, breezy winds and rising rivers across the region.