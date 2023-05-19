Friday morning’s comfortable weather is likely to stick around a couple more days, until a moist marine layer blows in on Sunday.

The forecast high Friday is 76 degrees, with an expected overnight low of 57, the National Weather Service says. There will be partly sunny skies and lingering high pressure above the Seattle area and Cascade foothills.

Saturday should reach 78 degrees, followed by highs in the upper 60s to low 70s next week, said weather-service meteorologist Dustin Guy. Drizzle or brief showers are possible Monday or Tuesday.

Smoke from Alberta wildfires will leave the state as moister air enters the Puget Sound region over the weekend.

“It’s already starting to thin out now,” Guy said Friday morning. Smoke particles stayed high enough all week to prevent health dangers in Western Washington, where air quality was listed as good Friday morning. Smoke should stay away for a while, though it could possibly return late next week, he said.

Friday morning’s opaque horizons aren’t from smoke but a normal springtime marine layer of evaporated seawater. These clouds should burn off by 11 a.m. or noon, Guy said.

Temperatures will feel cooler this weekend, he said, but that’s only compared to last weekend’s unseasonable heat in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day, the local six- to 10-day forecast calls for above average temperatures and below average rainfall, he said.